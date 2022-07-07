AE Wealth Management LLC Has $884,000 Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LULU shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $438.00 to $447.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.88.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $280.38 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

