AE Wealth Management LLC Has $907,000 Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKH. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Black Hills by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Black Hills by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKH. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $36,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,480.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH opened at $72.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.48. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $61.95 and a 52 week high of $80.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $823.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.25 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

