AE Wealth Management LLC Has $917,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 617.1% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Diageo by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEO. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.13) to GBX 4,700 ($56.91) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.91) to GBX 4,400 ($53.28) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.49) to GBX 4,100 ($49.65) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,180.00.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $173.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.22. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

