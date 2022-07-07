AE Wealth Management LLC Has $952,000 Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.63. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King upped their target price on Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Robert Half International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

