AE Wealth Management LLC Has $958,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Corteva by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus upped their target price on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

CTVA opened at $52.04 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

