AE Wealth Management LLC Has $965,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,306,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.94.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ECL opened at $159.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

