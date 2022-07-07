AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOCT. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth $6,116,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth $5,130,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 73,166 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the fourth quarter worth $1,947,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 501.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 51,059 shares during the period.

Shares of FOCT stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84.

