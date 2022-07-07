AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,211,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 661,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,803,000 after acquiring an additional 333,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,282,585,000 after acquiring an additional 295,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,743,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,855,000 after acquiring an additional 29,339 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.75.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYL opened at $338.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.85 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $346.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

