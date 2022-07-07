AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DRW – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.73% of WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,516,000.

DRW opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08. WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

