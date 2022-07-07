AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,238 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $182,120,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,702 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,053,000 after acquiring an additional 876,684 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 770.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,263,000 after acquiring an additional 552,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 916,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,926,000 after acquiring an additional 523,873 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,217,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $124.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

