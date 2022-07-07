AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STAG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 112.31%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

