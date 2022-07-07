AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $836,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.40% of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTIP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,021,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 12,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,523,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.45. Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.23 and a 1 year high of $59.43.

