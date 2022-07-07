AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 14,152 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 249.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,823 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,615,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,027,000 after acquiring an additional 103,108 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,302,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,714,000 after purchasing an additional 209,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $34,995,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 305,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 228,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOB opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.39. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.56. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $110.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 3.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

