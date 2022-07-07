AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 192 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $221.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.00. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.16 and a 12 month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

