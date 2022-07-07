AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,717 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $63.15 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average is $70.11.

