AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 333 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $194.93 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 166.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.41.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

