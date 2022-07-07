AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 933 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 29.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 204.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $139.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.36. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

