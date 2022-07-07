AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 30,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 422.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:QSR opened at $51.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.39. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $68.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Rating ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.76.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

