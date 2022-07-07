AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.55% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNOV. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 765.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 213.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 27,085 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,027,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PNOV opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10.

