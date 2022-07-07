AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $274.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.05. Linde plc has a one year low of $266.83 and a one year high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. AlphaValue raised Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

