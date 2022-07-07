AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,561 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 673.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 201.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of RPG stock opened at $150.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.59 and its 200 day moving average is $174.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $141.18 and a 12 month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

