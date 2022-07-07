AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,820 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in ASML by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 322.2% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($798.96) to €630.00 ($656.25) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($984.38) to €960.00 ($1,000.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $788.67.

Shares of ASML opened at $428.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $527.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $621.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $412.67 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 17.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

