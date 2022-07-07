AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 18,801 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,801 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.
Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $64.73.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
