AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,176 Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,383,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,199,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 593,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 44,469 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $1,949,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 52,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. 18.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

PFLT stock opened at $11.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $489.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.65. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.73 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 43.20%. As a group, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.62%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

