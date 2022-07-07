AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,262 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,275,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,804,000 after purchasing an additional 923,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,719,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,179,000 after purchasing an additional 760,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,713,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,730,000 after purchasing an additional 424,999 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,949,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,893,000 after purchasing an additional 377,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,497,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,550,000 after purchasing an additional 103,043 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.23 on Thursday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $20.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84.

