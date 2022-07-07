AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 327 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,866.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Liberum Capital cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.29.

DPZ opened at $397.57 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.15 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $365.78 and a 200-day moving average of $413.29.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

