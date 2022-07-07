AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 155,009 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $165.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

