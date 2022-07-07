AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Terex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 91,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Terex stock opened at $27.56 on Thursday. Terex Co. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $53.82. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million. Terex had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

