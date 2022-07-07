Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Trading 11.5% Higher

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 123,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 73,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$384.62 million and a P/E ratio of 9.17.
Africa Energy Company Profile (CVE:AFE)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.