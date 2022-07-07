Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Trading 11.5% Higher

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. 123,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 73,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.26. The stock has a market cap of C$384.62 million and a P/E ratio of 9.17.

Get Africa Energy alerts:

Africa Energy Company Profile (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.