Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $273.15.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $198.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $163.20 and a 1-year high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 200.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

