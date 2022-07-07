Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Stock Holdings Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACI opened at $26.86 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.68.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.96%.

In other news, EVP Anuj Dhanda sold 29,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $942,056.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 282,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,102,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,277 shares of company stock worth $2,746,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.42.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

