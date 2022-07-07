Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

AXU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Alexco Resource from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Alexco Resource to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2.73.

Shares of Alexco Resource stock opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.06. Alexco Resource has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.46.

Alexco Resource ( NYSEAMERICAN:AXU Get Rating ) (TSE:AXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 million. Alexco Resource had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 49.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alexco Resource will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXU. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,918,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 967,393 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 8.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,990,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 643,413 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexco Resource during the third quarter worth $555,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexco Resource by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,124,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 281,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Alexco Resource by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 296,164 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 139,646 shares in the last quarter. 26.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

