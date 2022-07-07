Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU) Downgraded to Neutral at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Alexco Resource (NYSE:AXU – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AXU. StockNews.com upgraded Alexco Resource to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Alexco Resource to $3.25 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Alexco Resource to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday.
NYSE AXU opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77. Alexco Resource has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $2.46. The company has a market cap of $65.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.46.
Alexco Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alexco Resource (AXU)
