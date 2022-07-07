Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s 8th Largest Position

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,291.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,037.69 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,254.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,552.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

