Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

GOOGL opened at $2,291.44 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,254.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,552.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

