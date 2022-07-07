Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.3% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,291.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,254.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,552.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

