Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $205,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,291.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,254.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,552.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,666,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

