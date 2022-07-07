Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,291.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,254.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,552.21. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

