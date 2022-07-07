Amarillo National Bank Has $1.05 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Amarillo National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Amarillo National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 66,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,341,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 82,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ opened at $178.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $469.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.91.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

