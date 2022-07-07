Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Trimmed by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.1% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $1,650,776.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,897.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $114.33 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

