American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Holdings Increased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,845 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,291 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 234,940 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,015 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,602,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,433 shares of the airline’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.84.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

