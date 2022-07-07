American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFG. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 183.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.07 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

In other American Financial Group news, Director Terry S. Jacobs sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $41,028.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,205.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

