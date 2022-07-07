American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $40.00 price objective on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.71 per share, with a total value of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 200,706 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,700. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,317,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

