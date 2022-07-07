American Research & Management Co. Sells 813 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

American Research & Management Co. cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.3% of American Research & Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $140.78 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $276.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.38%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

