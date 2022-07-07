Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Americold Realty Trust worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 176,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 18,740 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 618,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,949 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 19.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLD opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -258.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

