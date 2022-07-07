Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Holdings Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 239.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 195,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DIVO opened at $33.81 on Thursday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37.

