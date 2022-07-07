Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Stake Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 239.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $184,000.

Shares of DIVO stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

