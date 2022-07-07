Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Analog Devices by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in Analog Devices by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.68.

Analog Devices stock opened at $144.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

