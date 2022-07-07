Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,657 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLY. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 141.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

