Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $36.18 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.6% of Annex Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. raised its position in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 27,792 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $142.92 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.94%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

